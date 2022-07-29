LIVERMORE – Candidate Mony Nop kicked off his mayoral campaign on July 21 with a fundraising event at the Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort and Spa in Livermore.
Flanked by family, including wife Sophie who is his communications director, local officials and supporters spoke out on Nop’s behalf.
Cathie Brown, former mayor of Livermore, said Nop is the right person for the job.
“I believe someone with his (Nop) passion and desire to serve is what the city needs right now,” said Brown.
Nop responded to the crowd of guests, thanking them for their belief in him and his vision for the future of Livermore.
“I’m running to be your next mayor of Livermore because I simply want an opportunity to serve our community,” said Nop. “I love making a difference in the lives of others.”
Nop grew up in the Killing Fields of Cambodia and spent five years in a refugee camp there before moving with his family to Stockton. When the City of Livermore hired him as a police officer in 1995, “It changed my life forever,” he said. In return for the opportunities afforded him and his family, Nop has pledged that if elected, he will donate his entire salary for the next two years to four non-profit organizations in the city: Tri-Valley Food Haven Pantry, Culinary Angels, Tri-Valley Non-profit Alliance (of which he is a co-founder) and Eden Housing.
While a supporter of Eden Housing, Nop opposes the current location of the site on the southeast corner of Railroad Avenue and L Street. He says relocating the project would be one of his top priorities if elected.
“We must do something to change the thrust of this project,” he said.
Nop added that another focus of his term as mayor would be to increase public safety.
“Do not defund police,” he said. “Law and order are a must for every community. Let’s help keep the city safe and look for more ways to support it (police department) even more.”
Affordable housing also topped the list of priorities for Nop “We need to think about every income level in the city,” he said, along with bringing profitable local jobs to the community.
“We should be making Livermore our business hub,” he said. “Our strategic location is prime to be the hub for jobs. We need to think about what we can do to make that happen.”
In the end, said Nop, his campaign comes down to some simple questions.
“Which leader’s vision do we want to see?’ he said. “Who is best to lead us into the future? My opponent and the current city council stopped listening to us a long time ago … we can disagree at times, but we don’t have to be disrespectful to one another and that is what has been happening.”
Nop, a former Livermore police officer and now local realtor, ran for mayor in 2020, but this time, he says, the outcome will be very different.
“Two years ago, when I ran for mayor, I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “This time it’s on; it’s on. We are ready to fight.”