LIVERMORE — A unique collection of mosaic pieces created by young Italian artists is currently on display at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater through Jan. 16.
There are approximately 50 pieces in the collection in a range of sizes, each displaying technical proficiency in the art of mosaics.
“These pieces are something unique; they are not typical,” said Guglielmo Zanette, curator of the collection. “They are so beautiful and so dimensional when you see them in person. It takes years to put something like this together, it’s something really unique and original, and this is a great opportunity to see something from another part of the world.”
Zanette is the artistic director of the Naonis Cultural Association, a nonprofit dedicated to the support and promotion of young artists working in the Mosaic School of Friuli in Italy.
Naonis has collaborated with the Mosaic School to create two collections of mosaic art, the “50 Faces Collection” and the “Italian American Collection.” Each collection contains mosaics of famous and recognizable faces made from mosaic tiles and incorporating a variety of elements.
The pieces currently on display at the Bankhead come from both collections and can be enjoyed by the public for free.
“These pieces were made in Italy, very close to Venice,” Zanette said. “All the materials are from Venice, so these pieces are really important and valuable. An artist takes two or three months to prepare one. They put in time and use quality ingredients.”
The Mosaic School of Friuli was founded in 1922 in northeastern Italy to teach and preserve the tradition of mosaic art. Naonis began collaborating with the school’s artists in 2016 to enhance and elevate the creativity of the students and showcase their talent to the world.
Ruth Egherman, director of marketing for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center — which operates the Bankhead — said the show came to Livermore after appearing in Southern California.
“We have been wanting to elevate the art we are displaying and have some visiting shows, and this was a good opportunity for us,” Egherman said. “They were looking for another place to show after it was done at the Muckenthaler, so they brought it here, and it was very low cost to us. It is really special, every time you look at a piece, you see something new or something exciting.”
The exhibit is set up in the Bankhead’s lobby, and visitors who come outside of performance times do not need proof of vaccination, but masks are required. The lobby is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The pieces on display are being offered for sale. Proceeds will be shared between Livermore Valley Performing Arts and Naonis Cultural Association.
The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First St. in Livermore. For more information, call 925-373-6800 or visit www.livermorearts.org.
For more information on Naonis, visit www.naonis.org.