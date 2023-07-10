Next up for Pleasanton’s free Movies in the Park series is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” a 2022 animated adventure comedy about a Spanish-speaking cat from Dreamworks Animation, on Thursday, July 13.
The movie, rated PG, is a sequel to the 2011 film, “Puss in Boots,” and follows the further adventures of a dashing Spanish-speaking cat, voiced by Antonio Banderas, which was originally introduced in “Shrek.”
In the movie, Puss goes looking for the mystical Last Wish for the Wishing Star to regain the first eight of his nine lives.
The movie will be shown at dusk at Amador Valley Community Park, 4455 Black Ave.
Families are encouraged to bring snacks or a picnic dinner, and blankets or beach chairs for seating.
Movies in the Park are held every Thursday through Aug. 11.
Other movies this summer include “Angels in the Outfield” on July 20, “Turning Red” on July 27, and Jumanji on Aug. 3.
For more information, visit www.cityofpleasantonca.gov or call the Movies in the Park phone line at 925-931-4826.