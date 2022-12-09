Museum on Main announces performers for the highly anticipated 2023 Ed Kinney Speaker Series “An Afternoon or Evening With …” in-person at the Firehouse Arts Center beginning in January.
The museum is also announcing the continuation of their virtual programing with “A Virtual Viewing” which will also begin in January.
“People have been clamoring to find out who will be visiting Pleasanton for the 2023 speaker series,” said Director of Education for the Museum on Main and the coordinator for the speaker series, Rachel Brickell. “We have an exciting lineup for 2023, including Chautauqua actors and other performers portraying famous historical individuals, such as courageous suffragist Alice Paul, powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass, iconic singer Cass Elliot, fearless pilot Chuck Yeager, and brilliant author Mary Shelley.”
The museum is thrilled to be hosting its 14th season of the Ed Kinney Speaker Series at the Firehouse Arts Center. Attendance has continued to grow for the speaker series, with more than 3,000 people attending last year’s series.
“This community continues to embrace the performance style known as Chautauqua,” said Executive Director Sarah Schaefer. “Chautauqua performances are a unique way for people, young and old alike, to engage with history. The performance style links acting and scholarship together to bring historical characters to life on stage. Chautauqua performers each do a monolog as the historical character and then answer audience questions as the character.”
Tickets for the Ed Kinney Speaker Series are often referred to as the hottest ticket in town and the most affordable, so it is no surprise the evening and matinee performances sell out each year. “With demand so high, we recommend attendees purchase tickets well in advance,” said Brickell. “If an in-person performance is sold-out, we offer a virtual viewing a week after the in-person performance. This ensures more people have a chance to experience the performance.”
For each month of the series, January through October, there will be an “Afternoon with …” performance at 2 p.m., and an “Evening with …” performance at 7 p.m., at the Firehouse Arts Center. Also continuing is the 2018 policy which provided advanced ticket sales to Museum on Main members. The member-only purchase period is over and tickets are now on sale to the general public. The museum recommends checking their website or calling during regular business hours to get the most up-to-date information about ticket availability.
All events are general seating at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., in Pleasanton. In person tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors age 65 and older and students with valid identification, and $15 for members. Virtual Viewing tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors age 65 and older and students with valid identification, and $15 for members. Tickets may be purchased at museumonmain.org, at Museum on Main during regular operating hours, or at 925462-2766.
Tickets purchased by phone and online will be available for pick up at will call in the lobby of the Firehouse Arts Center one hour prior to the event’s start time. Tickets may be available at the event subject to availability. Cash, check, Visa and MasterCard are accepted.
The museum is proud to announce this year’s community sponsors. Community sponsors are the City of Pleasanton, Civic Arts Commission Grant Program, Best Western Pleasanton Plus Inn. These sponsorships are integral because they help bring talent from all over the country and keep ticket costs low and accessible to the entire community.