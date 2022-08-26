The Museum on Main in Pleasanton has changed the hours for its final family day of the summer on Saturday, Sept. 3, to avoid a conflict with the Pleasanton Downtown Association’s Forkful event.
Family day events at the museum, 603 Main St., usually run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but Sarah Schaefer, director of education, said “Step Back in Time,” a look at life in Pleasanton before modern conveniences, would end at noon. The Downton Association’s event, with participating restaurants offering a “perfect forkful” of featured foods, is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The museum’s family day will include free crafts and activities, including making corn husk dolls, weaving coasters, creating smelling salts, dipping candles, and churning butter. Children will also be able to try their hand at washing clothes ‘the old-fashioned way.’