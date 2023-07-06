“Falcons at Fifty,” an exhibit commemorating the 50th anniversary of Foothill High School, will open Thursday, July 13, at the Museum on Main in Pleasanton.
The exhibit will feature memorabilia and artifacts from throughout the school’s history, as well as clips from interviews with alumni and current and former faculty and staff.
To create the exhibit commemorating the newer of the Pleasanton Unified School District’’ two comprehensive high schools, the museum reached out to members of the community for memorabilia, including band and athletic apparel and school projects, to supplement the pictures and yearbooks in its collection. Former Foothill Eagles coaches Tom Hansen and Matt Sweeney and retired history teacher Larry Boston also provided memorabilia from their personal collections.
Foothill High School opened in 1973. The city’s first high school, Amador Valley, opened in 1923.
“Foothill was established at a time when Pleasanton was pretty far along its journey from farm town to suburb,” MacLennan said. “The city’s population had quadrupled between 1960 and 1970, and it grew nearly another 150% between 1970 and 1973, topping 30,000 residents.”
“Foothill was built primarily to serve newer residential developments that formed sort of a crescent around the north, west, and south of old Pleasanton,” McLennan added. “That’s one of the reasons they built it near the western boundary of town. So from the beginning, it was essentially a suburban high school serving a growing suburb.”
The museum, 603 Main Street, will also host a panel discussion with several former Foothill teachers from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, followed by a reception with refreshments and snacks.
“Falcons at Fifty: Foothill High School from 1973 to Today” will run through Aug. 19. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
For more information, go to museumonmain.org.