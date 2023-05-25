An exhibit focusing on the history of work in Pleasanton and the Amador-Livermore Valley area will open at Pleasanton’s Museum on Main (MoM) on Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, “On the Job: The Changing World of Work in the Valley and Beyond,” was created in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., which provided the framework for the project and worked with MoM volunteer and staff in gathering local artifacts, historic images, and oral history material.
According to the museum, the exhibit “brings to light the who, what, where, why, and how of Pleasanton and the Valley at work, and how that experience fits into the nation’s history,” including agriculture, rail transport, and the tech sector, over the past 150 years.
“The Smithsonian’s been great to work with,” said MoM curator Ken MacLennan. “Not only did they provide a strong and adaptable framework for this exhibit, but they were also very supportive in helping us tailor the show to highlight the community’s own labor history.”
MoM will host an opening reception for the exhibit, open to the public, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 31. The exhibit will run through Saturday, July 8.
The museum, 603 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is free.
For more information, go to museumonmain.org.