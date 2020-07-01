The Museum on Main has postponed the remaining three performances scheduled for the 2020 Ed Kinney Speaker Series until next year.
“As we look to the future and reopening, it is clear that large gatherings will remain a challenge for the foreseeable future,” Sarah Schaefer, the Pleasanton museum’s director of education, said in a news release. “We have also learned that the Firehouse Theater will be closed until further notice.
“These two realities necessitate our postponing the rest of the 2020 Ed Kinney Series until next year,” she added. While it is not the direction that any of us hoped this would take, the health and safety of our patrons is our and the city’s first consideration.”
Over the last four months, the museum has had to postpone four performances because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings. The three remaining performances were Erma Bombeck, portrayed by Marie Frontczak, Jacques Cousteau, portrayed by Doug Mishler, and William Shakespeare, portrayed by J.T. Turner, which were scheduled for July, August and September, respectively.
At this time, the museum’s plan is to pick up the 2020 season in March 2021, running through October. Schaefer said all scheduled performers have agreed to honor their contracts and come back next year as the same characters. The scheduling is yet to be determined.
“This decision was very difficult and not taken lightly,” Schaefer said. “We hope the public and our Ed Kinney Speaker Series’ patrons will understand why we have had to take this step for all of our health and safety.”
Schaefer said 2020 ticket holders can use their tickets next year for the same performer, or they may request a refund by sending an email to office@museumonmain.org or by going to the museum once it reopened.
For more information on the Ed Kinney Speakers Series visit www.museumonmain.org.