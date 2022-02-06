The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will hold its 15th annual Wines & Valentines fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 11.
Due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser will be held virtually for the second straight year, instead of the traditional in-person event at the Castlewood Country Club.
“While we will miss being in-person and the unique, two-bit quarter auction this year, we are excited for the … opportunities a virtual event provides,” said Executive Director Jim DeMersman. “And for those wondering what to do with their quarters, save them for our 2023 Wines and Valentines.”
The fundraiser will include both a silent and live auction, a Fund-A-Need drive, and online games. The campaign will again focus on supporting children’s educational programs, including the museum’s Preschool Reading Time, Junior Volunteer program, school and Scout tours, and Family Days.
Bidding on the silent auction items opened this week and will continue until 6:45 p.m. the night of the fundraiser. Bidding on silent auction items does not require a ticket to the virtual event.
The live auction will be open only to those with tickets, which are $50 per person. Items for both the silent and live auctions can be previewed at museumonmain.org. Tickets can also be purchased on the website.
The museum, located at 603 Main St., is operated by the nonprofit Amador Livermore Valley Historical Society.