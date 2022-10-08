The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will observe Diwali, a traditional Indian festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, with a lighting of small earthenware oil lamps known as diyas, at 7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The fall festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Prior to the lighting of the lamps, Pleasanton’s Towne Center Books, located at 555 Main St., will host a Diwali story time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The lamp lighting is also being sponsored by the Bay Area chapter of Sewa International, a Hindu faith-based nonprofit organization, and the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council.
The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main St. To register, visit tinyurl.com/PTownDiwali2022.