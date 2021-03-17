The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will reopen to the public on Tuesday, March 23, with a traveling exhibit that focuses on several recently naturalized American citizens.
The exhibit, “The Newest Americans: New Citizens Reflect on What America Means to Them,” features 29 portraits by freelance photographer Sam Comen and interviews by Michael Estrin that capture the experiences of immigrants from 23 countries and their thoughts about America’s legacy as a nation of immigrants.
“We wanted to explore the definition of ‘American’ and who has the right to become one,” Comen said. “We wanted to document the stories of new Americans, to know why they came to this country, and what the American Dream means to them.
“While their answers varied widely, to our surprise all of the participants share the belief that America is still the land of opportunity, and the hope that their futures will be brighter as naturalized citizens of this county,” Comen added.
The immigrants became American citizens during naturalization ceremonies in February and March 2017. The exhibit was created in partnership with the California Museum and will run through April 30.
“We are delighted that we can reopen in time to bring this beautiful and thought-provoking exhibit to the public,” said the Museum of Main’s executive director, Jim DeMersman. “We hope people take advantage of the opportunity to see these amazing photographs and learn the stories that go with them. The whole exhibit is just an inspiration.”
The museum, at 603 Main St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors will be required to wear facemasks and only 10 people at a time will be allowed inside.