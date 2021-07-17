Famed scientist Marie Curie, as portrayed by noted storyteller Susan Marie Frontczak, will take the virtual stage this month at the Museum on Main as part of the Ed Kinney Speaker Series.
Curie, a two-time Nobel Prize winner, is best known for her pioneering work into radioactivity in the early 20th century. Frontczak, a scholar and living history performer, has portrayed the life of Curie on stages across the United States and in nine foreign countries more than 400 times since 2001.
Frontczak will present “A Visit with Marie Curie” on the webinar platform Big Marker at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21.
The program, researched and written by Frontczak, will introduce the audience to the “woman behind the science,” according to the museum, including her childhood in Poland, early experiments treating cancer with radium, groundbreaking research to isolate two new elements, and the obstacles she had to overcome as a woman in science.
Curie died in 1934 at age 66 of aplastic anemia, caused by exposure to radiation from her scientific research and radiological work at field hospitals during World War II.
The presentation is part of the STEM on Stage program, “Humanity Needs Dreamers,” to promote science through theater, film, and live events.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and $10 for museum members, and are available at www.museumonmain.org or by calling 925-462-2766. Links to the virtual presentations will be sent to ticket holders by email one day before the performance.