Pleasanton’s Museum on Main invites you once again to come face your fears—and everyone else’s—at the exhibit, “What Are You Afraid Of? A Look at Fears and Phobias.”
Planned to coordinate with the museum’s popular Ghost Walk tours, What Are You Afraid Of? opens on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 27.
The exhibit uses objects and images from the museum’s collections, as well as various props, to illustrate fears from the well-known (such as acrophobia or fear of heights) to the obscure (such as aichmophobia, or fear of needles and other sharp objects) and the made-up-for-comic-effect (such as acropetrophobia, or the fear of high gas prices).
Pleasanton’s Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.museumonmain.org, or call 925.462.2766.