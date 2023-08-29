The Museum on Main will host its 15th annual Ghost Walk, four nights of storytelling as the curious visit nine “haunted” sites in downtown Pleasanton, on two weekends in October.
The family-friendly tours will leave from the museum, 603 Main St., every 30 minutes between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, and again on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.
Those taking the Halloween-season tours will be accompanied by a museum host carrying an electromagnetic flow meter to detect possible communications “from the other side,” according to Ghost Walk planners.
They will be met at each location by reenactors portraying various “ghosts” from the past, bringing their stories and Pleasanton history to life. The Pleasanton teen improv group, Creatures of Impulse, will provide several of the reenactors.
“Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to life through the stories collected over the years from psychics, ghost hunters, and downtown merchants and workers,” noted Rachel Brickell, the museum’s director of education. “It’s a unique experience, more spooky than scary, with lots of atmosphere and no jump scares.”
In addition to in-person tours, the museum will offer an online virtual tour for those unable to make the walk or may have moved away from Pleasanton but are still curious about the city’s haunted history.
The virtual Ghost Walk will be offered at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, just a few days before Halloween, over the BigMarker online platform. It will also include any evidence of the paranormal captured on recent in-person Ghost Walks and paranormal investigations.
Tickets for the Ghost Walk are now on sale and can be purchased at museumonmain.org, by phone at 925-462-2766, or in person at the museum. Tickets for the in-person walks are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets for the virtual experience are $25 per screen.