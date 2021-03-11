The Museum on Main will resume its Ed Kinney Speaker Series with virtual performances beginning with “An Afternoon or Evening with Lady Bird Johnson” as portrayed by actor Gay Storm, on March 24.
The Ed Kinney Speaker Series presents actors on stage portraying historical figures. The Pleasanton museum was forced to cancel the series last year after just two live performances because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2021 online series, which will be presented on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., will pick up where the 2020 schedule left off, with two changes:
On April 14, the museum will present the legendary screenwriter Gene Roddenberry, who created the “Star Trek” television series, portrayed by Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler.
And on July 21, Susan Marie Frontczak, a living history performer who bills herself as Storysmith, will portray Marie Curie, known for her pioneering research in radioactivity. The visit with Curie, the only woman to win two Nobel prizes, is part of a STEM on Stage virtual tour commemorating the 100th anniversary of her visit to the U.S. in 1921.
Rescheduled from last year are:
“Che” Guevara, an avowed Marxist and guerrilla leader during the Cuban Revolution, second in command to Fidel Castro, who became a counterculture symbol of rebellion, portrayed by Chautauqua scholar Joey Madia, on May 26.
Thomas Edison, the famed American inventor known for perfecting the light bulb, phonograph, and motion pictures, portrayed by actor Peter Small, on June 9.
Jacques Cousteau, marine biologist who drew attention to ocean conservation through his many TV specials, portrayed by Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler, on Aug. 18.
William Shakespeare, the English poet, playwright, and actor, widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language, but whose personal life remains largely a mystery, portrayed by actor J.T. Turner, on Sept. 15.
Audie Murphy, America’s most decorated combat soldier in World War II who became a Hollywood star, portrayed by actor Duffy Hudson in a one-man show entitled “To Hell and Back,” on Oct. 13.
The shows will be available on a web-based platform, Big Marker, that does not require viewers to download an app.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.museumonmain.org or call (925) 462-2766. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for seniors and students with valid ID, and $20 for general admission.
Season ticket holders from 2020 should email Sarah Schaefer at education@museumonmain.org or call the museum at (925) 462-2766 to ensure they are signed up for the new season.