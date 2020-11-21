Music is helping a group of seniors in Pleasanton stay socially connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stoneridge Creek senior living community choir has spent the last eight months meeting and performing online.
During their weekly Zoom meetings, Director Darita Seth discusses musical styles, and the 30 choir members plan the next selection to perform virtually. Each member is then given a few weeks to practice and record themselves. The videos are combined into a virtual performance.
The group recently performed Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVGeq7Aehtw. They are now working on a holiday concert for December.