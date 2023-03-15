Musica Pacifica will perform “Hijinks of the High Baroque: Composers Behaving Badley,” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
Based in the Bay Area, Musica Pacifica is considered one of the nation’s premier baroque ensembles.
In “Hijinks,” the ensemble dives into the ultra-fashionable High Baroque scene of mid-18th-century Europe and explores the works of composers who often struggled with keeping their composure. Quirky and appealing stories will shed light on the lives of composers such as Veracini and Leclair, whose compositions belie their darker sides.
The program will also include a virtuoso violin sonata by the “unstable genius” Veracini, a recorder sonata by Handel, a flamboyant harpsichord piece by the French composer Royer, a haunting chaconne by Rameau, and an elegant trio sonata by Leclair, all framed by two of Telemann’s Paris Quartets with their own musical hijinks.
The performance is being presented by Del Valle Fine Arts.
Tickets begin at $35, with students 17 and younger admitted free. To purchase tickets, go to livermorearts.org or call 925-373-6800.