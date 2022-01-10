The Bankhead Theater will follow up its sold-out first performances of 2022 with two New York musical acts who will be bringing musical genius, inventiveness, and flair at the end of this month.
On Friday, Jan. 21, Broadway star Jeremy Stolle - who has been with “The Phantom of the Opera” for more than a decade - will bring his show “No More Talk of Darkness” right to the Tri-Valley for an evening filled with show-stopping Broadway songs, soaring high notes, classic music, and hilarious stories of making a life on the stage.
The next week on Wednesday, Jan.26, The Bankhead will be presenting “The Queen’s Cartoonists”, who will be bringing an infectious mix of classic and contemporary cartoons, live music, and comedy. Both events will be at the beautiful Bankhead Theater in Downtown Livermore.