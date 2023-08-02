“Good things happen fast,” said Livermore native Suzanna Spring, lead singer and songwriter of the band Mustangs of the West. The all-female California country and Americana quintet will be performing at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Aug. 19.
But in the case of her band’s current success, their second album “Sea of Heartbreak” just dropped Monday, sometimes those good things also happen to those who wait.
“In some ways it sounds like a dream story,” Spring said of their being signed to the Los Angeles label KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records in just one day at the end of 2018.
However, as many musicians’ pandemic stories have gone, following a stint in the studio in 2019 to record their first album called “Time” with a March 2020 release date, COVID hit and all plans for touring were immediately put on hold.
However, the waiting game did not start there. The Mustangs story goes back to the late 80s/early 90s Los Angeles country, rockabilly and cowpunk scene where they frequented the likes of the historic Palomino Club. The group toured the US and Europe three times before amicably parting ways in the mid 90s, each of its members headed off into their own careers as songwriters, musicians and solo artists.
Sherry Rayn Barnett, electric guitar player, vocalist and one of three original members of The Mustangs (now Mustangs of the West) recalled “I got this crazy idea to reinvent the Mustangs. “I guess it’s a reincarnation of sorts. We were together for seven years the first time around and we got as far as we could.”
But then she heard a new song written by Spring, with whom she had stayed in touch and who had spent her time since the band’s parting working as a songwriter for Bluewater Music in Nashville.
“I mean a lot of them were really good of course, but one stood out to me at the time,” said Barnett. “And I thought, ‘man, if we could go in and record this, then we’d see if the project has legs, see how we all feel together, sound together, vibe together.’ And so that’s what we did.”
That song was one called “T-Shirt from California” and it also pulled in new band member, drummer and vocalist Suzanne Morissette Cruz who recalled what started everything.
“Suzanna wrote this great pop country song and Sherry sent it to me to see if I was interested in the style,” said Cruz. “And I was like, ‘wow, okay, well this is a hit. This girl’s a great songwriter. This might be cool.’”
Of that song that seemed to galvanize the band into a re-formation, Spring said, “I really wrote T-shirt as a kind of love letter to California because I loved working in Nashville. I learned a lot about how to write and I had a lot of friends there but at the same time, there were just things that I missed about California.”
That homesickness led her back to Livermore where she started Dragonfly Yoga and Wellness (171 S J Street) with two friends. She explained how she was introduced to yoga while in Nashville.
“A lot of musicians practice it.It helps us. Especially if you have to go on the road and tour and play dates. It’s one of the things that makes that type of life livable, to be able to have a good yoga Vinyasa and meditation practice.” Of her studio here downtown she said, “I felt like that also introduced me to another great community of people who come out and listen to music. So, it’s been nice.”
The Mustang’s Bankhead performance will kick off a string of gigs including one at Nashville’s AmericanaFest this September.
For ticket information, visit www.bankheadtheater.org.