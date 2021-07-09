Nashville recording artists James Otto and Jason Blaine will headline a “Country Fest to Cure ALS” concert at the Wente Vineyards in Livermore on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The concert is one of three to be presented across Northern California this summer by the ALS Cure Project to raise money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive and fatal neurological disorder, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease for the former New York Yankee.
The ALS Cure Project was founded in 2019 by Mike Piscotty, an information technology project manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and his son, Stephen, a graduate of Amador Valley High School and now an outfielder with the Oakland A’s, in honor of wife and mother, Gretchen, who died of ALS three years ago.
General admission tickets for the Wente Vineyard’s concert are $119. VIP tickets, which include parking, catered dinner, bottle of wine, and a “private acoustic serenade” by Otto and Blaine, are $249.
For more information, go to paybee.io/@alscure or contact Mike Piscotty at mikep@alscure.net or 925-321-5487.