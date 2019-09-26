Native American Day, on Saturday, Sept. 28, will kick off a month of free community cultural events at the Bankhead Theater Plaza in downtown Livermore. Sponsored by the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC), the events showcase diverse cultural traditions through the sharing of music, dance, art, crafts and food.
Native American Day features the American Indian Center Children’s Pow Wow. Organized by Mary Putoff of the American Indian Center, the Children’s Pow Wow will feature a dance contest for boys and girls up to age 18. The program begins at noon with the introduction and welcome of local dignitaries. Visitors can explore a 20-foot Lakota tipi on the grass area, and visit a craft station for students. During the event, vendors will offer Native American crafts and food for sale. The winners of the dance contest will be announced at the close of the event at 5 p.m.
Cheza Nami’s Taste of Africa takes place the following weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 8th annual Taste of Africa offers a firsthand glimpse into and experience of African culture. The event showcases the vibrant music and movement that is central to the cultures of the African continent and diaspora with performances on the outdoor stage throughout the day. African food and a variety of activities will be offered, including children's crafts, face painting, vendor booths, and displays of art and other African crafts.
On Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Filipino Barrio Fiesta will honor Filipino American History Month. Co-presented by Livermore Fil-Am, the 4th annual event will feature youth music and dance performances by Maddie B, Joseph Galang, Mini Mix’d and Freestyle Dance Collective. A “Heart of My People” award will be presented to young entrepreneur Simone Hufana, creator of the first coloring book representing women of color, “Color Her Story.” Artifacts and script will be exhibited by Bayani Art and Kristian Kabuay, along with an historical display by the Bulosan Center for Filipino Studies, and Filipino food, crafts and activities.
The 4th annual celebration of Diwali will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Honoring the traditions of the Festival of Lights, a holiday celebrated in India and throughout Southeast Asia, the event will feature lively and colorful Bollywood and Classical Indian dances, as well as a storyteller who will capture the history and meaning of the holiday. World-renowned musician Ustad Lal Bhatti Ji will perform on Dhol. There will be a craft area for children, and booths offering Bollywood apparel, jewelry, diya decorations, and rangoli art.
Additional free family-oriented cultural events are scheduled in 2020: African-American Day on Jan. 11, Lunar New Year on Jan. 25, and Hispanic Heritage Day on May 9.
