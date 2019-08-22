The Alamo Danville Artists’ Society will host the opening of Blackhawk Gallery’s new Exhibit ‘Inspiration’. A Gala Reception will be held on Saturday September 14 from 5 to 7pm, with wine and Hors d’oeuvre. The exhibit will be on view seven days a week from Friday September 13 to Sunday November 17, 2019. The Reception and Exhibit are free and open to the public.
The ‘Inspiration’ exhibit features one guest artist and thirty-eight member artists. Guest artist Jacques Blumer will be showing his finely crafted turned wood. Members’ artworks include paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, photographs, and wearable art.
The exhibit is curated by Debby Koonce, Kerima Swain and Beverly Turner.
The Blackhawk Gallery is located at 3416 Blackhawk Plaza Circle in Danville, California, in the Blackhawk Plaza. Telephone: (925) 648-8023.
Regular Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-6pm. Holiday hours: Columbus Day, Halloween, and Veterans Day all regular hours.
For more information, please contact Blackhawk Gallery Director Kerima Swain at swain.kerima@gmail.com