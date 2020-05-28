Hope Hospice

Hope Hospice invites individuals from its local communities to create or donate existing artwork that will be distributed to hospice patients in homes and nursing facilities in the Tri-Valley area and neighboring East Bay cities.

“When a person is facing the end of his or her journey on this Earth, the patient and family experience a range of emotions that vary from day to day,” says Nikki Tildesley, Hope’s Manager of Volunteer Services.

The public can participate by making art for display on a wall or tabletop, donating an existing piece of art, recruiting friends and family to contribute, or collecting and delivering artwork to Hope Hospice in Dublin.

For more information, visit HopeHospice.com/art or call 925-829-8770