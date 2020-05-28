Hope Hospice invites individuals from its local communities to create or donate existing artwork that will be distributed to hospice patients in homes and nursing facilities in the Tri-Valley area and neighboring East Bay cities.
“When a person is facing the end of his or her journey on this Earth, the patient and family experience a range of emotions that vary from day to day,” says Nikki Tildesley, Hope’s Manager of Volunteer Services.
The public can participate by making art for display on a wall or tabletop, donating an existing piece of art, recruiting friends and family to contribute, or collecting and delivering artwork to Hope Hospice in Dublin.
For more information, visit HopeHospice.com/art or call 925-829-8770