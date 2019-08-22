The Alliance for the Visual Arts and Ryan’s Automotive are hosting a new show of art by local animal artist Kathleen Hill.
Hill has lived and worked in Livermore for 40 years, capturing and celebrating the unique bond people share with animals.
“My work is considered more portraiture because I tend to want to zone in on their individual characteristics. I want them to be the center of interest, not just part of a landscape. I will always consider their eyes to be the key element in my work, for it is through their eyes that I see their life essence. My intent is to capture that unique being before me so that my audience can almost reach out and feel the softness of feather or fur, the dampness of a nose or tongue, and take in the beauty without being disturbed by movement. Working in oils or in colored pencil on suede board, I continually work to learn something new and to improve my use of the materials.
The natural world has always been my comfort zone. You won't find me at the mall unless art supplies are on sale! I would much rather take a walk with my dog or ride out into the country and look for cows and wildlife. I am blessed to live in the Livermore Valley where I can still leave town in any direction and pickup trucks and cowboy boots aren't a fashion statement but a way of life”
Ryan’s Automotive Service, 2115 First St., has been serving the Livermore area since 1997. They are a family-run business that supports the arts by supplying a gallery wall space in their showroom.