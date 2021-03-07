The Livermore Art Association (LAA) has taken a bold step in moving programs to an online format with the innovation and skill of its dedicated members.
In an effort to bring the community together and celebrate the wealth of artistic talent in the valley, LAA has created its first online art exhibit, New Dawn. True to the name, New Dawn marks a welcome celebration of art and culture, showcasing both established artists and extraordinarily talented new artists in a contemporary, virtual format.
Chaired by Meghana Mitragotri, New Dawn hosts 85 different artists and 223 different pieces of art in a wide variety of visual art media, including oils, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, quilling, paper mache, mixed media, photography, printing and drawings, linocut, wood turning, egg tempura, fiber charcoal, pen and ink, glass and more. The sheer volume and variety of submissions is refreshing and reassuring, that despite trying times, nothing has stopped these artists from finding inspiration.
Whether splashing paint onto canvas, trying out photographic techniques or turning wood in the most creative ways, art has been happening outdoors, in garages, in dedicated studio space, and even in cozy room corners.
Organizers expected to draw submissions mostly from the Tri-Valley area, but in an impressive collaboration between LAA, Pleasanton Art League (PAL), Dublin Arts Collective (DAC), and other art supporting organizations, they received hundreds of entries from artists all over the Bay Area. Submissions from prospective artists continued to pour in until the very last moment. Due to the tremendous outreach to promote the show, artists from Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, Tracy, San Ramon, Danville, Castro Valley, Emeryville, Rio Vista, Pleasant Hill, Oakland, Fremont, Moraga, Stockton, Oakley, Clayton, Modesto, Turlock, San Jose, Belmont and San Francisco are all taking part.
The show was made possible by the coordinated efforts of several dedicated members. Christine Watters, vice president of the LAA, provided invaluable technical skills, creating a seamless process from submission to the resulting online exhibit and store.
The exhibit can be viewed on LAA’s website at livermoreartassociation.org/new-dawn until March 31. The majority of the artwork is for sale in the online store.