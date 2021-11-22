LIVERMORE — A recently completed mural painted on the side of Tri Valley Car Care’s new location on Railroad Avenue harkens back to a simpler time.
The Railroad Avenue building is an expansion of Tri Valley Car Care, owned and operated by Chris Hernandez, a second-generation mechanic and entrepreneur. Painted to resemble an old-fashioned gas station, the mural was finished in August and showcases part of the Hernandez family’s legacy. The business was originally founded by Chris’ father, Marty Hernandez, in 1977, in Livermore. Marty still owns the First Street location.
“It's very exciting for us as a family to be working and growing together — and for Chris to be not only following in Dad's footsteps, but really taking what's already been a long-established business here in town and growing and improving it his own way,” said Julie Rich, office manager and Marty’s daughter. “Chris is looking forward and implementing new technology and his own methods to bring this business into the future and remain a fixture in downtown Livermore.”
The mural was painted by local muralist Vera Lowdermilk, also known for the firehouse mural on First Street in downtown Livermore. Marty said he worked with Lowdermilk to create something sentimental and fun.
“When I bought the building, it was very plain and not a lot of people knew it was here and what it was for,” said Marty. “I drive downtown a lot and saw the firehouse mural on First Street. I wanted that quality of mural, so I contacted Vera and told her I wanted this to look like an old-time gas station and I worked with her to create that.”
The reviews of the mural are positive, and the family members said they enjoy receiving the many compliments it has brought in.
“There’s a lot of heritage in this town, and we thought it suited that,” Chris said. “We love it.”
Tri Valley Car Care is located at 2456 Railroad Ave., in Livermore. For more information, visit trivalleycarcare.net.