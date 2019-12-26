With a vocally driven style, Crawdad Republic offers an appealing mix of Americana, folk and bluegrass music, Tuesday, December 31 at 8 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater. The 2017 show was a sellout, proving that their Livermore wine country roots makes them an ideal band to ring in the New Year in the heart of downtown. Crawdad Republic has entertained audiences throughout the Tri-Valley for years at outdoor concerts outside the Bankhead and many other local venues. After Crawdad Republic’s lively performance, join the rest of the audience in the lobby for complimentary champagne, wine and a festive dessert buffet to celebrate the year end.