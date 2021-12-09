The Foothill High girls’ basketball team lost a non-conference road game to the Newark Memorial Cougars 37-29 on Nov. 30. The Falcons drop to 0-3 on the season.
The Falcons got into a hole early as they had a hard time breaking the Cougars’ full court press. The Falcons were sped up, which led to turnovers and scores for the Cougars.
The Falcons, however, were able to beat the Cougars due to loose balls and offensive rebounds, which kept them in the game the entire half. The Falcons went on a run to end the first half and were down 9 points going into the second half.
The third quarter started off well for the Falcons. They went on an 11-2 run and tied the game with just over four minutes left in the third quarter. But the Cougars adjusted and did not let the Falcons back in the game.
The Falcons had a hard time guarding Cougars’ junior forward Jaydin Armas as she finished the game with 18 points. Armas went on a 6-0 run by herself, which stopped the momentum that the Falcons had built.
The Cougars didn’t look back and finished the game with a win despite only scoring 2 points in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Riley Young finished with 12 points for the Falcons and senior Kylie Yu made both of her 3-point attempts to finish with 6 points.
The Falcons will look to get their first win as they face Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday Dec. 10.