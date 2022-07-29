Tri-Valley residents can see a star in the making as Tommy Lassiter finishes the Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre’s run of Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore this weekend.
The 22-year-old actor began his stage career as a singer in his high school play and has been pursuing that passion ever since. Lassiter’s dedication is so strong, the Pleasant Hill native has decided to move to New York City to pursue his dream of performing on Broadway.
“It’s gotten to the point where I can’t imagine not doing this with my life,” said Lassiter. “I have decided to pursue it in New York. It’s scary, but I’m thrilled because not only is this going to be my first time not living at home, but the first time pursuing something that isn’t easy. I’d rather go and fail and know what happened, than never know.”
Lassiter said even apparent failure won’t really feel that way, because no matter what happens, just getting to the Big Apple will be a success. He will attend a workshop next month to help hone his audition skills, then has an obligation in Los Angeles until late in the year. He hopes to have settled in New York by early 2023.
Though he is fully dedicated to his stage career, it was a passion Lassiter came upon by chance. As a child, he remembers reenacting emotions he saw portrayed on TV, but never thought it was something he would do seriously. In middle school, Lassiter joined the choir and found he enjoyed it.
“He said he was going to join choir as an easy class, but then he realized he could sing,” said Lassiter’s mother, Sarah Lassiter. “In high school, he was the top of choir, and known for it, and they couldn’t find a male lead for “She Loves Me” … he got the role and worked really hard to learn and started taking classes and realized that’s what he wanted to do.”
After that, Lassiter was hooked. He joined a local ensemble theater, then began doing shows all over the Bay Area. One group he worked with is Luck Penny Productions in Napa. Co-founder and artistic director Taylor Bartolucci met Tommy when he performed in one of her shows. The two became close friends and Bartolucci is one of Lassiter’s biggest fans and supporters.
“The second I met him, I knew there was something special about him,” she said. “He’s not only insanely talented, he’s smart, he’s driven, he’s incredibly thoughtful about his plans and what he wants to do with his life. As sad as it is for him to leave us here, he’s meant to do great things and I think it’s fabulous he’s pursing his dreams and going to go for it.”
Currently, Lassiter is playing Jack Kelly in “Newsies,” a reluctant leader in the fight against publisher Joseph Pulitzer in turn-of-the-century New York City. His favorite role to date, Lassiter is trying to honor the original Disney film from 1992, a favorite from his childhood.
“Newsies” is running at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St. in Livermore, through July 31. For tickets or more information, visit trivalleyrep.org.