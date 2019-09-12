The Firehouse Arts Center Theater in downtown Pleasanton presents 3.2 featuring Robert Berry on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 p.m. The live progressive rock concert promises “a wicked time,” with a wink and a nod to the calendar date.
Night of the Living Prog with 3.2 featuring Robert Berry is more than just a concert; the show will have songs and road stories, plus the recollections behind them. With his 30-year career playing side by side with many of Prog and Rock music’s elite, Berry has a huge storehouse of tales to tell. Known for his warm personality, spontaneity, and engaging style, Robert’s performances appeal to fans of many musical genres.
Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Robert Berry may be best known as the vocalist/bass player in the ELP spinoff “3,” with Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer, but his impressive list of credits goes for miles. As a performer it includes fronting Ambrosia, and long running affiliations with Alliance, December People, and the Greg Kihn Band. Berry also writes and produces, has released five solo albums, contributed to a number of high-profile tribute albums, and has an impressive track record in the studio. He is the founder of Soundtek Studios in Campbell, California.
Berry’s newest full-length album, “3.2 – The Rules Have Changed,” features contributions by Keith Emerson, and is the last musical project Keith was involved in prior to his passing in 2016. The working relationship between Emerson and Berry began in the late ‘80s, when a collaboration between Emerson, Berry and Palmer produced the band “3,” and the album “To The Power Of Three,” released worldwide by Geffen Records.
Fast-forward to October 2015 when conversations began around a new 3 album. Berry and Emerson exchanged musical ideas and collaborated on songs which, along with renewed fan interest, laid the groundwork for what became “3.2 – The Rules Have Changed,” a reboot of the original 3 project.
“Every second I worked on writing, recording, and performing those songs I had one thing on my mind, ‘What would Keith do?’” said Berry. “It was so important to me to fulfill our vision for this album.”
The 3.2 band features band members Andrew Collyer (keyboards), Paul Keller (guitar), Jimmy Keegan (drums), and Robert Berry (bass/vocals).
Reserved-seat tickets, $20-$30, are available at www.firehousearts.org, 925-931-4848, or at the center Box Office, 4444 Railroad Avenue, in downtown Pleasanton. Parking is free.