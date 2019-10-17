Opening on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, the Bay Area's award-winning teen improv troupe Creatures of Impulse (COI) kicks off its 10th season with “Nightmares.” The troupe promises new twists on the ever-popular Halloween-inspired fall classic. Audience suggestions drive the characters and stories for this unscripted theatrical scare-fest.
"Come and see your very own 'dark and stormy night' come to life!" says Director Mark Duncanson, recreation supervisor with the City of Pleasanton. "Every show is different, and we get lots of fans who come to two or more performances."
The COI team rehearses storytelling techniques, and studies how to create characters that the audience can identify with and care about. Audience input inspires the creation of characters and storylines. From this, the cast then develops a fully-improvised "play" each night.
Four shows take place on Oct. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m., and on Oct. 26, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Student tickets are $5, general admission is $10. A special cash-only preview show ($2 tickets at the door) takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
"We hope to give audiences another perspective on improv with our long-form narrative performances, like Nightmares,” said Duncanson. “Improv isn't just one-liners designed to go for laughs. We hope to create compelling stories and characters with audience suggestions, and then take the audience along for the journey."
Nightmares will be at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton. Visit www.firehousearts.org