The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, which has used a handful of operational names during its history, announced last week that it will now be known as Livermore Valley Arts.
Most recently, the nonprofit had used the name Livermore Arts.
In announcing the name change, the nonprofit said its Marketing and Outreach Committee had decided it was important to make clear that the organization wanted to embrace the entire Livermore Valley, including the rural areas.
“It became clear that a minor name change was the right direction,” according to the announcement.
The nonprofit is the umbrella organization that operates the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore.