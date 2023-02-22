Award-winning novelist Rebecca Makkai will be at the Wingen Bakery in Livermore at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 2, to discuss her latest book, “I Have Some Questions for You.”
The presentation and book signing at the bakery, 50 S. Livermore Ave., is being hosted by Towne Center Books. Set in the woods of New Hampshire, the novel follows a film professor and podcaster forced to reckon with her past and reexamine the murder of a high school classmate. Makkai calls it “the literary feminist boarding school murder mystery you didn’t know you needed.”
Makkai is also the author of the critically acclaimed “The Great Believers,” about the director of a Chicago art gallery and the consequences of the 1980s AIDS epidemic. The New York Times called the novel one of the Best 10 Books of 2018.
Tickets for “Coffee and Conversation with Rebecca Makkai,” available at Towne Center Books in Livermore and Pleasanton, are $10 and include refreshments provided by the bakery. Reservations can be made at 925-846-8826 or orders@townecenterbooks.com.