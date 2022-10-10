Glenda Carroll, author of the Trisha Carson Mysteries, will explain how the San Francisco Bay Area became a key character in her novels in a presentation for the Tri-Valley Writers on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Carroll, an open-water swimmer and sailor, wrote a weekly sailing column for the Marin Independent Journal for 19 years. She also wrote for local, national, and international sailing publications, with a foray into features and travel writing for the “San Francisco Chronicle,” “Travel & Leisure,” and other publications.
Each of her three Trisha Carson thrillers involves open water swimming, leveraging her experience as the Open Water Chair for Pacific Masters Swimming for five years. Her debut novel, “Dead in the Water,” was published in 2013, followed by “Drop Dead Red” in 2017, and “Dead Code: A Trisha Carson Mystery” in 2021.
Her presentation, “How the SF Bay Area Became a Character in the Trisha Carson Mysteries,” at the Four Points by Sheraton in Pleasanton, will explore how authors make the setting of a novel integral to their story.
The presentation will begin at 2 p.m., with check-in beginning at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $14 for Writer’s Club members, $18 for nonmembers, $6 for student members, and $10 for student nonmembers.
To register, email reservations@trivalleywriters.org by Friday, Oct. 14. Payment is required in advance at bit.ly/3CpD0UC.