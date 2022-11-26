The Valley Dance Theatre’s annual production of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” will open at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore with a matinee and evening performances on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Nutcracker is a fanciful ballet, based on the 1816 book “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by Prussian author Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann. It tells the story of a young girl, Clara, and her dream journey to the Land of Sweets, accompanied by a wooden nutcracker who becomes a handsome prince. Music for the ballet, first performed in 1892, was written by famed Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Evening performances are also scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the following weekend. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, and the following Saturday and Sunday. Matinee performances begin at 2 p.m., while evening performances begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at bankheadtheater.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead Theater box office, 2400 First St., Livermore. The cost is $35 to $45 for adults and $25 for students under 18. Children under 2 will be admitted free with a ticket available from the box office.