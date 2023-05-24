LIVERMORE — The New York Times bestselling author and former Independent journalist, Bruce Henderson, recently met over Zoom with Las Positas College English instructor Dr. Jim Ott at the college’s Literary Arts Festival.
In front of an audience, the two talked about Henderson’s recent book, “Bridge to the Sun: The Secret Role of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in the Pacific in World War II.”
The Literary Arts Festival brings together authors and spectators to discuss creative writing, how to get published, and to meet with key writers as they highlight their trials and tribulations in the world of writing. The festival debuted on Zoom in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event was held for the first time in-person last year.
Henderson began his career as a journalist at The Independent newspaper, an experience that he said gave him the foundation for his calling as an author of more than 20 nonfiction books.
He also taught reporting and writing courses at Stanford and at USC’s School of Journalism. In addition, his book “Sons and Soldiers” was eventually adapted into a mini-series in 2018.
Henderson’s book, “Bridge to the Sun,” makes public for the first time the range of difficulties that Japanese American soldiers experienced as they fought for our country in World War II.
As told by Ott, the book was a page-turner – a true story discussing the courage these individuals have shown. “It is (the) gripping … saga of Japanese American US Soldiers who fought in the Pacific Theater against Japan.”
There was plenty of fact-finding involved in writing the book. For Henderson, accuracy was a paramount concern.
“I was researching at the National Archives back in Washington D.C.,” Henderson said. “The Japanese Americans were recruited by the U.S. Army trained as interpreters, translators and interrogators, using their language and skills during World War II.”
Researching and diving into the source material was important to Henderson, in order to frame the book’s story and make the accounts credible. In addition to research, talking with veterans was important.
However, as told by Henderson, “Unfortunately, it’s getting more difficult to find veterans of World War II who are still alive, because even the youngest then are well into their nineties.”
He explained that a good portion of the stories in the book comes from oral histories and even from veterans who may have passed away shortly after being interviewed.
The U.S. Army recruiters oversaw going to the internment camps filled with Japanese Americans. They were tasked with finding individuals in the camps to enlist in the U.S. Army.
“Now you can imagine how that felt for these guys. They were in the camps behind barbed wire with gun towers. The guns were pointing in, not out, because they weren’t trusted. Yet, here comes an army recruiter, saying, ‘we need you.’ Well, for the most part, they responded. The young men wanted to prove their loyalty.” They were willing to pledge their allegiance to this country.
According to the Commonwealth Club of California podcast episode with Japanese American Poet Garrett Hongo, Henderson told listeners that the soldiers were being taught the right way to deal with their Japanese prisoners.
“One thing I was impressed with, these guys never attempted to treat prisoners badly,” he said. “In fact, they were taught if you beat someone to get information out of, they’ll tell you anything to stop beating them... It’s no way to get good information.”
As told by Henderson on the podcast, there was some anger at first with the Japanese American soldiers. They were bitter that the Japanese had engaged the U.S. in a war. They were concerned initially, but then realized, “These guys were certainly ready to go do their duty.”
However, some Japanese American soldiers were shot by those in the American military.
What interested Henderson in writing the story was the obstacles these Japanese Americans faced and how they overcame the adversity. For Henderson, it meant bringing the proper awareness of anti -Asian negative rhetoric spread across the United States at this time. He believed that his book was not only relevant to World War II, but also related to the anti-Asian discrimination we are seeing today in society.
“There’s no better time for this story, because sadly, we still have a lot of anti-Asian and anti-immigrant sentiments that are just too prevalent today,” Henderson said. “We’re in an America that too often pre-judges based on race and ethnicity. I think this is a timeless message of courage and patriotism that should not be forgotten. I’m really proud I was able to write this book and bring it to the attention of readers and folks like yourself.”
Journalism Prepared Henderson for His Role As an Author
In his interview with Ott, Henderson described some of his history as a young reporter in the Tri-Valley. He was hired by owner/publisher Joan Seppala at The Independent.
“When Joan hired me, I was 22 years old,” he said, noting that he had some journalism experience and a couple of classes at Chabot College under his belt. “She hired me, gave me a lot of freedom and put a lot of faith in me. I was there for 6 years, and I want to say I’ve gone on, since then, writing big papers, magazines and even doing books.”
Henderson has not forgotten the big story he wrote for The Independent that made him famous. As told by Henderson, he got a hint of a possible story from a person who had just been released from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California.
“There were shenanigans going on back in the hills,” Henderson said. “Some cattle that were owned by the county were supposed to be slaughtered and then used at the prison facility to feed inmates. It turned out they weren’t getting any meat at all in their meals and (what) some of these deputies were doing late at night was bringing the cattle trucks in and taking them to the slaughterhouse. The deputies were keeping the money.”
What happened next for Henderson took him by surprise and got him arrested by the deputies.
As told by Henderson, “I was up in the hills early in the morning and was looking at the brands on these cattle, when I got busted by a couple of deputies there.”
“They brought me down and threw me into a holding cell. My one call was to my publisher, ‘Help! Come get me!’ About two hours later, one of our old-time reporters, a guy named Walt Hecox – who had been around the police beat for the San Francisco Examiner and in the old days was an old, wonderful, gruff guy – he came to bail me out. As I stepped out, Walt looked at me and said, ‘Henderson! I’ve heard of people breaking out of jail, not breaking into jail.’ … I ended up being tried and it was the longest jury trial in the history of Livermore.”
The court found Henderson innocent. Henderson returned to his news coverage of the Santa Rita Jail and ended up writing a series of stories outing the behavior of the deputies.