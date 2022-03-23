LIVERMORE — The Livermore Bankhead Theater will host the Oakland Ballet Company’s (OBC) Dancing Moons Festival on April 2.
The festival highlights the work of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) choreographers with four new ballets, and one older piece resurrected from 300 years ago. The idea was welcome news in the dance community, according to Michael Lowe, a featured choreographer.
“I think it’s a wonderful platform to share the Asian voice,” said Lowe, who is of Chinese and Korean descent. “I think it is much needed, especially since there has been some Asian discrimination, and I think it’s unfortunate, but I think this is a great way to highlight the Asian voice in the arts.”
Graham Lustig, OBC’s artistic director, promulgated the idea. With five decades of experience in North America, Europe and Asia, Lustig felt it was time to bring a new level of diversity to the OBC. He created the program to celebrate AAPI artists, their talents and creativity.
“It is somewhat unusual in the ballet to have this level of AAPI artists. They are something of a rarity,” said Lustig. “It is a program that brings together these artists and showcases their works. We also have the work of AAPI composers and designers in the program.”
When creating his contribution to the festival, Lowe said he was inspired by memories of the watercolors his Korean mother used to paint. With images like the majestic mountain waterfalls painted by Fan Kuan – a Chinese artist alive during the 10th century – running through his head, he created an interpretive piece with six dancers called “Ebbtide.”
“It’s sort of like a flow, and in Chinese folklore, we use the work ‘chie’ for energy,” Lowe said. “The dance creates a certain energy, and there’s nothing literal about it. It’s just beautiful dancers moving and interweaving in a fluid way.”
The show will include a modern imagination of an 18th century ballet titled “Ballet des Porcelaines” or “The Teapot Prince,” a story centering on a prince in search of his lover who is trapped by an evil sorcerer with the power to transform people into porcelain. The reimagined version was created by Phil Chan, who has worked hard to diversify ballet companies and end Asian stereotypes in dance.
Bankhead Executive Director Chris Carter said the OBC was well-received in the Tri-Valley when the company performed at the Bankhead in previous years.
“The Oakland Ballet Company is highly regarded, and we are lucky and privileged to have such a well-known dance company perform at the theater,” said Carter. “I know they have put a lot of work into this. Just like everyone else, they have been waiting a long time to come back, and we want them to come back strong and get a lot of wonderful support. We are really looking forward to having them. We are really excited about it.”
The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First St. in Livermore. The performance is set for Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, call the box office at 925-373-6800 or visit livermorearts.org.