Nearly two dozen artists from throughout the Tri-Valley will offer handmade and one-of-a-kind gifts at the new “Handmade for the Holidays” Online Art Fair this season, from Friday, Nov. 13 through Dec. 24
Hosted by Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, the new event will feature a wide range of art works including fine art, ceramics, jewelry, handmade greeting cards, and block print art. A variety of fabric and textile products, such as tie-dyed pieces and wearable art, will also be featured.
Visual Arts Manager Anne Giancola emphasized the importance of buying local, especially handmade goods that are original and authentic.
“These are quality items that are not mass-produced,” she says. “Plus, there's a real sense of camaraderie and community support when you purchase something that was made by another individual. You support the artist and know your dollars will stay in the community.”
This time of year, the Holiday Art Fair would typically be offered inside the Bankhead Gallery, where attendees could meet the artists and choose gifts in person. The Gallery is open on a limited basis to view the current exhibit, “Best of the Bothwell,” but COVID restrictions regarding larger gatherings have moved the Holiday Fair online. It will join the current online exhibit “Fine Art” by Larry Lagin on the website.
“Handmade for the Holidays” will feature the works of local artists Barbara Stanton, Amy Greenberg, Karen Fleschler, Judith Kunzle, Karen Barry, Lisa and Ron Rigge and many others. In addition, there will be products on sale from Prezzies, KathieStudio, Paper Sweetly, Isobel Green, and Julia Minasian of Seriously Imbibed Products. “Handmade for the Holidays” will be located on the LivermoreArts.org website on the Visual Arts page. Links will connect visitors from the Fair directly to each artist’s online store to see additional products or to make purchases.
For more information, visit LivermoreArts.org.