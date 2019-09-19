Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) has announced that StarsDay, the new free open-mic event which debuted this summer at the Bankhead Theater, will be extended through October 2019.
Designed to encourage local musicians, vocalists and spoken-word artists to share their talents with the community, StarsDay takes place the last Wednesday of each month in the outdoor courtyard of the Bankhead Theater.
Upcoming dates are Sept. 25 and Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Beginning at 6 p.m., any musician, artist or group can sign up to perform, and will be assigned a time slot based on space available. Two microphones will be available for use, but musicians are responsible for bringing their own instruments and any other equipment needed.
The Bankhead House Band “Force of Magic” will also perform at each event.
Admission to the family-friendly StarsDay is free, and beverages and snacks will be available for sale from concessions. Entry to the courtyard is through the gate to the right of the Bankhead Theater box office, located at 2400 First St. in downtown Livermore