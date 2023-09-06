Gabriel “Gabe” Duffin is wearing one of his favorite T-shirts – “Life without music would B-flat”- as he takes the tiny black stage at Pinot’s Palette in downtown Livermore for the Wednesday night open mic jam.
The Irishman deftly checks all the inputs and cables, then welcomes the crowd with his usual mischievous humor before he calls up the first musician. Every week the do-it-yourself painting shop is transformed into a buzzing acoustic showcase for anyone with an instrument or a desire to sing.
It’s the first night Duffin has been back on the stage since he had a heart attack last October and then a bout of COVID-19 that landed him in a controlled coma. That happened on the heels of a battle with Stage Four cancer that he fought and won.
“Music has been my life since my mid-20s. And it’s been my profession,” Duffin, 65, said.
The open mic jam started in 2019 before the pandemic hit. When everything shut down, so did the music event until just recently.
“I really wanted it to be sort of an intimate cafe situation where people would sit and listen to what everybody’s doing and appreciate it,” Duffin said in a recent interview with the Independent.
Mike Gordon of Tracy, a long-time friend and loyalist of Duffin, comes to the jam night with his bass “as a commitment to Gabe,” as often as he is able.
“He can be very direct and gruff and also very kind and welcoming to people with lesser musical capabilities,” Gordon said.
Gordon continued. “He’s a tough guy; he’s a fighter. If it weren’t for his gruff personality, maybe he wouldn’t have fought this hard.”
Duffin’s roots in music trace back to his native Ireland where he toured for more than 15 years with an Irish band playing American country music. Stateside, he led The Gabe Duffin Band and Stagecoach before he approached Pinot’s Palette owner, Leslie Warren, about starting an open mic at her art studio.
“It has a different feel,” Warren said of Duffin’s open mic. “It just feels good.” She laughed, recalling that when he first approached her with the idea, she thought it was a little odd, since it had nothing to do with painting. But she tried it anyway. “I’ve since gotten to know all of the musicians who come and now, I can’t imagine Pinot’s Palette without it. It’s a great community thing. It’s just one more place for them to play.”
Pinot’s Palette regular Biff Schaeffer, a drummer, has been around the local music scene for a long time and has played at other popular venues in the Tri-Valley, but said nothing quite compares to what Duffin is doing at Pinot’s Palette.
“We’re not looking to be stars. We’re here to make the music better,’’ Schaeffer said. “And that’s the difference. Most of us are that way. We just want to play.”
People come to the open mic jam night with varying levels of experience and for many different reasons.
Eleanor “Ellie” Dixon, a Livermore scientist, never had consistent opportunities to sing because she traveled so much for work and school.
“So, this is my restart,” she said. “Here I get to get out there and be a complete train wreck and get over my stage fright.”
Behind the scenes, Pinot’s owner Warren and her boyfriend Anthony Reil, have started purchasing sound equipment to make sure the open mic sessions are able to carry on and grow with Duffin’s coaching and guidance.
Right now, Duffin hosts every other Wednesday so he can continue to focus on recovering from the health problems he faced last year.
“I’m on a partial basis right now, because I’m not well enough to run it every week—yet.” he said with a laugh.
Pinot’s Palette Open Mic is every Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. at 153 S L St. in Livermore. The business also has a full calendar of painting events listed on its website.