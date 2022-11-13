The San Francisco Opera (SFO) has awarded bass-baritone Philip Skinner, a Livermore favorite, its highest award, the San Francisco Opera Medal.
Skinner has appeared in several Livermore Valley Opera productions, including the title role in Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” in 2016 and the role of Jago in “Otello” earlier this year. He is scheduled to sing the role of Baron Scarpia in the LVO’s production of Puccini’s “Tosca” at the Bankhead Theater in March 2023.
During his 37-year career, Skinner has appeared in more than 60 productions, including 407 performances on the War Memorial Opera House stage in San Francisco. He will perform in the SFO’s production of “La Traviata” this month.