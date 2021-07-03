Opera in the Vineyard, presented by the Livermore Valley Opera (LVO), is returning to the Retzlaff Vineyards this summer.
Retzlaff Vineyards has hosted the annual evening of classic opera under the pepper trees at 1356 S. Livermore for more than 20 years, but performances were cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first of two Opera in the Vineyard evenings this summer will be from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 25.
It will feature tenor Alex Boyer, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, and soprano Shawnette Sulker, with mezzo soprano Silvie Jensen making her debut with the Livermore Valley Opera. Music director Alexander Katsman will accompany the performances on piano.
The second Opera in the Vineyard will be Sunday, Sept. 12.
“It is always wonderful to see our guests enjoying themselves in an informal, casual event as they listen to beautiful arias being performed by LVO's favorite and talented singers,” said Raquel Holt, event co-chair and LVO board member. “To hear the clinking of wine glasses as they happily make a toast to each other is a delight to see.”
LVO will again offer arias “a la carte,” giving guests the opportunity to purchase songs from a “menu of delectable arias” to be performed at the purchaser’s table or seating area.
Tickets for both events are on sale now at www.LVOpera.com, although performers for the September event have not been announced.
The performances are bring-your-own dinner events, with wine available for purchase. No outside wine is permitted. Individual seats are $65 each. Tables for eight for $475, or six for $350 for priority seating.