The Pacific Chamber Orchestra (PCO) will open its 2022 to 2023 season the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, with performances of “Courageous,” featuring the works of Ukrainian composers Mykola Kolessa and Myroslav Skoryk, Polish composers Grazyna Bacewisz and Wojciech Kilar, and Czech composer Antonin Dvorak.
“This program offers a perfect platform to come together as a community, reinforce our shared humanity and experience the universal healing power of music in times of adversity,” said music director and conductor Lawrence Kohl. “This performance invites listeners to not only appreciate the sheer beauty, courage and folk wisdom of these uplifting musical works, but also pay tribute to the brave people of Ukraine and its bordering countries who have continued to embrace strength during a time of upheaval and despair.”
The PCO will perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Orinda; and at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. Tickets for the Bankhead Theater performance are available at livermorearts.org/events, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the theater box office at 2400 First St. The Livermore-based orchestra is a resident company of the Bankhead Theater.
Tickets for the St. Stephen’s performance are available at pacificchamberporchestra.org.