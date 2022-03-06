The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) presented Guiseppe Verdi’s operatic masterpiece “Otello” at the Bankhead Theater, on March 5 and 6.
Second performances are set for March 12 and 13.
The opera is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” a tragic story of deceit, jealousy, and rage, and is considered one of Verdi’s most demanding compositions.
“Otello is arguably Verdi’s greatest operatic achievement,” said LVO Artistic Director Erie Mills. “It is an opera that involves a big chorus, which we wanted to showcase, and a dynamic cast. And, it's LVO's 30th Anniversary season, something that deserves to be celebrated with a big production.”
Rising tenor Limmie Pulliam, who recently appeared as Manrico in the LA Opera’s production of Verdi's “Il Trovatore,” made his debut with LVO in the title role of Otello. Cuban American soprano Elaine Alvarez also made her debut with LVO as Otello’s wife, Desdemona.
Phillip Skinner, who played the title role in the LVO’s production of Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” in 2016, returned to the Bankhead in the role of Jago.
The opera is sung Italian, with English supertitles projected above the stage. Candace Evans, who directed the LVO’s production of “Eugene Onegin” in 2019, is the stage director.
The opera will also be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.Tickets to the performances are available at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St., or at tinyurl.com/2uzt2k3m.