The Pacific Chamber Orchestra (PCO) will kick off its 2022 to 2023 concert season in September with “Courageous,” featuring music and dances from Ukraine and the neighboring Eastern European countries of Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.
“Courageous” will be presented at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Orinda, and at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. The concert will include such works as “In the Mountains” by Mykola Kolessa, “Concerto for Strings” by Grazyna Bacewicz, “Diptych” by Myroslav Skoryk, and “Serenade for Strings” by Wiojciech Kilar.
The theme is “A Musical Season for Inspiration.”
“We are thrilled to continue our momentum into our 34th season, one filled with traditional favorites and featuring a diverse array of Baroque and contemporary works by today’s leading composers,” said Lawrence Kohl, PCO music director and conductor. “This season marks our commitment to strengthening our community presence, reconnecting with PCO patrons, and inviting new music lovers into our local venues for a series of joyful performances.”
The orchestra will follow up its opening concert with “Dream American,” a reading workshop for young composers, on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. The time and venue for the workshop, which will be open to season ticket holders, will be announced later.
Future concerts will include performances of Handel’s Messiah in November; Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” along with selections from Telemann’s “Concerto for Oboe d’amore,” Corelli’s “Suite for Strings,” and Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Four Violins” in March 2023, and Handel’s “Water Music Suite,” with selections from Hadyn’s “London Symphony,” Sir Edward Elgar’s “May Song” and “Love’s Greeting,” and Gordon Jacob’s “Little Symphony” in May 2023.
Season subscriptions, ranging from $140 to $250 depending upon venue chosen, will go on sale to the public on July 18. For more information, visit pacificchamberorchestra.org.