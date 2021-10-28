Peter Chatterjee, currently based in Livermore, is among six “emerging composers” selected by the Pacific Chamber Orchestra for its Dream American reading workshops this month.
His 40-minute reading workshop with the Livermore-based Pacific Chamber Orchestra is scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore.
Chatterjee will work with members of the orchestra and conductor Lawrence Kohl on an original composition, up to 10 minutes in length, which will be rehearsed, played, and discussed. He has titled his piece “Winter Sunrise Over the Pacific.”
A teaching artist at the Walnut Creek Center for Community Arts, Chatterjee holds a bachelor's degree in jazz composition and film scoring from the Berklee College of Music in Boston and a master’s degree in composition from California State University, Northridge.
He has composed and scored works for orchestras, big bands, chamber ensembles, soloists, short films and video games. Most recently, Chatterjee has focused on integrating electronics into his music and on the interplay between concert and jazz compositional techniques.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 2020 Fifth St., Livermore. For more information, call 925-447-2078.