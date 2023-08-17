The Pacific Chamber Orchestra will perform all six of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, on Sunday, Sept. 17. The performance begins at 3 p.m.
The nonprofit, Livermore-based orchestra will also perform the Bach concertos on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church in Lafayette.
The performances will include violin solos by Iris Stone and PCO concertmaster Igor Veligan, with harpsichordist Yuko Tanaka.
Presented as a hand-written example of the of works Bach could offer to the margrave of Brandenburg, in what is now Germany, in 1721, the concertos sat unperformed and undiscovered for 128 years.
Since then, the pieces, rarely played together in a single concert, have been consistently ranked among the top 100 classical works.
PCO music director and conductor Lawrence Kohl said the concertos “enjoin us to experience the sheer joy of each musical moment and in so doing offers a sense of timeless bliss.”
A native of Ukraine who graduated from the Odessa State Conservatory, Veligan immigrated to the United States in 1996 and now teaches violin and viola at University of the Pacific. He will be soloist for concertos No. 1, No. 3, and No. 5.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Veligan has performed numerous fundraisers to support the Ukrainian people.
Stone, a native of Germany, now lives in San Francisco and is a member of the New Century Chamber Orchestra. She will be soloist for concertos No. 2 and No. 4.
Tanaka, a native of Japan with a doctorate in early music from Stanford University, will play harpsichord for all six concertos, with a featured performance Concerto No. 5.
She has performed with Musica Pacifica, the California Bach Society, Moscow Chamber Orchestra, and American Bach Soloists.
Tanaka has also appeared with the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, and the Seattle Symphony, and is director of the Music Discovery Workshop in San Francisco.
Tickets for the PCO performance at the Bankhead Theater start at $20 and are available at livermorearts.org.