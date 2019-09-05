Pacific Chamber Orchestra (PCO), under the direction of Conductor Lawrence Kohl, will perform Beethoven’s monumental Symphony #9 on September 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church, and on September 15 at 3 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Experience with Beethoven the hero’s inner journey from mysterious and humble beginnings to thundering triumph expressed in Beethoven’s setting of Schiller’s enduring “Ode to Joy,” featuring soprano Rhoslyn Jones, mezzo Sylvie Jensen, tenor Christopher Bengochea, baritone Ben Brady, and the combined Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir/Pacific Chamber Orchestra choirs with chorus master Brett Strader.
The celebration of the 30th Anniversary opening season of PCO will continue with a dinner party at Uncle Yu's Restaurant in Livermore. The event will be capped off with a slice of PCO's Pearl Anniversary cake. Dress is semi-formal.
According to Conductor Lawrence Kohl, “Beethoven's 9th Symphony defied categorization, leapfrogging to a new pinnacle of what the symphonic form can achieve.
Rhoslyn Jones who was a part of the prestigious Adler Fellowship Program at San Francisco Opera, has been described as "the delicious diva" and a "superb singer and artistic presence."
In addition to her operatic roles, Silvie Jensen (mezzo-soprano) frequently concertizes. She had a solo debut at Carnegie Hall, singing St. Matthew Passion with Ivan Fischer and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. The New York Times described her voice as "marvelous, elegant, and beautiful.”
Christopher Bengochea is a prize-winning international opera tenor heralded as having "power, sure intonation, and fine diction that comes in a package tied with ribbon of natural sound. It is a unique broadly projected 'wide' sound that can serve lyrical or heroic music equally well."
Ben Brady has been recognized for his “sonorous” tone by SF Classical Voice, and “commanding” stage presence by SF Gate. In October 2018, he was selected as a finalist in the San Francisco District of the Metropolitan Opera Council auditions.
The members of the Pacific Chamber Orchestra also appear in such prestigious groups as the San Francisco Symphony, Opera and Ballet Orchestras, touring Broadway shows, and feature films recorded at Skywalker Ranch.
Tickets for The Monumental – Beethoven’s 9th Symphony are available at www.PacificChamberOrchestra.org or at the Bankhead box office 925-373-6800 located at 2400 First Street, Livermore.