The Pacific Chamber Orchestra will present a concert production of Handel’s “Messiah” at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pleasanton on Saturday, Nov. 27, and at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday, Nov. 28.
The performances will feature soprano Hope Briggs, mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich, tenor Jonathan Smucker, bass Kirk Eichelberger and the Pacific Chamber Orchestra Chorus.
The performance at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The performance at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online at pacificchamberorchestra.org. Tickets for the Livermore performance at the Bankhead box office or by calling 925-373-6800.