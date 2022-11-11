The Pacific Chamber Orchestra (PCO) will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Pleasanton on Friday, Nov. 25, St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Orinda on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The PCO program, entitled “Glorious,” will feature soprano Laura Farmer, mezzo soprano Renée Rapier, tenor Jon Lee Kennan, and bass Kirk Eichelberger, along with the PCO Chorus.
The audiences will be invited to join the performers in singing the “Hallelujah” Chorus.
For tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performances at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church or St. Stephens Episcopal Church, go to pacificchamberorchestra.org.
Tickets to the 3 p.m. performance at the Bankhead Theater are available at the Bankhead box office at 2400 First St. or online at livermorearts.org. Tickets are also available by calling 925-373-6800.